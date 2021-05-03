Two booked for possessing explosives in Adilabad

The accused were Raj Kamal Ajmera, the proprietor of RK Mines and a resident of Adilabad service centre and his employee Wagmare Kiran

Adilabad: Two persons from a mining service centre were booked for allegedly storing explosives against norms at Sunkidi village in Talamadugu mandal centre on Monday. One of them was arrested. A total of 4,028 kilograms of explosives were seized from the duo.

In a press statement, in-charge Superintendent of Police M Rajesh Chandra said that the accused were Raj Kamal Ajmera, the proprietor of RK Mines and a resident of Adilabad service centre and his employee Wagmare Kiran. A case was booked against the two for storing more explosives than mentioned in a registrar and thus flouting norms, when Adilabad Rural Inspector Purshottam Chary and his team conducted inspections.

While Raj Kamala was taken into custody, a search was launched for nabbing Kiran, who was still at large. Kiran, the prime accused is learned to have procured the explosives by illegal means. Investigations were taken up.

Possessing explosives illegally is a crime. Stern action would be taken against the offenders. Vigilance would be stepped on licensed centres, Rajesh Chandra stated.

