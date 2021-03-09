Two burglars from Hyderabad nabbed by Medipally police

The arrested persons were identified as M Rama Rao (52) of Khairatabad, K Srinivasa Rao (54) of Neredmet and Sunkari Saritha (27), a nurse who purchased stolen property from them.

Hyderabad: The Medipally police on Tuesday arrested two persons who were involved in over 60 burglaries along with a woman who purchased stolen property from them. The police recovered half a kilogram of gold, silver and two motorcycles from them.

The arrested persons were identified as M Rama Rao (52) of Khairatabad, K Srinivasa Rao (54) of Neredmet and Sunkari Saritha (27), a nurse who purchased stolen property from them.

“The offenders moved around in colonies and after identifying locked houses, broke into them,” said Rakshita Murthy, DCP Malkajgiri.

The police who were investigating a series of burglaries in Medipally and surroundings tracked down the duo and arrested them.

Previously they were involved in around 60 property offences reported in various police stations limits in the State.

