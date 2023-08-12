| Two Cadres Of Banned Maoist Outfit Killed In Infighting In Jharkhand



By IANS Published Date - 06:03 PM, Sat - 12 August 23

Medininagar: Two cadres of the banned JJMP, a splinter group of the proscribed CPI (Maoists), were killed in an exchange of fire between two fractions of the outfit in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, police said on Saturday.

The clash between the two groups of the outlawed Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad broke out on Friday evening at Hutai village under the Lesliganj Police Station limits, around 160-km from capital Ranchi, and the two were killed in the firing, Palamu superintendent of police Reeshma Ramesan said.

The deceased were identified as Santosh Yadav and Ganesh Lohra, the SP said.

Lohra was a self-styled zonal commander of JJMP and carried a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, Ramesan said.

“Exact cause of the infighting between the cadres could not be ascertained. We are investigating the case,” the SP said.

The bodies of the deceased were sent to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examinations, she added.

