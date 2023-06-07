Two children injured in wall collapse in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:50 PM, Wed - 7 June 23

Two children climbed onto the wall to take the ball when the wall collapsed

Hyderabad: Two children sustained injuries when an old wall collapsed on them at Champapet in the city on Wednesday.

According to the police, a group of children were playing cricket in the locality when the ball landed on the lintel of an old building. Two boys climbed onto the wall to take the ball when the wall collapsed. The two children got trapped under the wall.

A fire department team from Malakpet fire station rushed to the spot and pulled out the boys. The children were shifted to a hospital for treatment.