Two-day league: Ashish, Sahil slam tons for Hyderabad Academy

By | Published: 8:50 pm

Hyderabad: K Ashish slammed 181 while Sahil Prakash hit 112 to power Hyderabad Academy to massive 660/8 against Bharat in the A2 division two-day league championship on Thursday.

Top Performers

Centurions: K Ashish 181, Likhath Hussain 179, Ayaan Md Ahmed 173no, PS Ravi Teja 146, S V Aditya Varma 127, MS Karthikeya 112, Sahil Prakash 112, Vasudev Sahu 108

Five or more wickets: Azharuddin 6/43, Venkatesh 5/80, Gowtham Sai 5/21, P Danish 5/30, Yashveer 5/47, Karthik 5/54

Brief score: Day-1: Group-1 PB: Rakesh XI 250 in 69.4 overs (Dheeraj 69, Harshavardhan 96no, Manish 3/50, Rohan Prem 4/47) vs Team Speed 35/2 in 9 overs; HBCC 315 in 79.3 overs (Sushant A 93, Gaurav Vyas 70; Praneet 3/67) vs National 66/1 in 10 overs; Nizamabad Dist 285 in 64 overs (D Ajit 84, Md Adnan Moosani 50,; Sai Teja 3/71, Venkatesh 5/80) vs Crown CC 81/3 in 31 overs; Adilabad Dist 221 in 64.2 Overs (Md Saif 72; Mohit 4/47) vs Cheerful Chums 45/o in 18 overs; PKMCC 258 in 86 overs (M Rushil 98; K Yash Kumar 4/45) vs Mega City; WMCC 253 in 66.2 overs (S V Aditya Varma 127; Raj Kumar 3/35) vs Shalimar CC 75/2 in 26.2 overs; Ours 310/6 in 66 overs (Gautam 82, Md Amear 53, Manish 53no; Md Shoaib 3/50) vs Elegant CC; Venus Cybertech 287 in 52.5 overs (MS Karthikeya 112; Azharuddin 6/43) vs HUCC 116/8 in 35 overs (Sri Madhav 51batting);

Group-2 PA: PJLCC 300 in 66 overs (Likhath Hussain 179, Rahul Mushina 76; Shivaj Nayak 3/52) vs Vijay CC 62/2 in 22 overs;

Group-2 PB: Mayura 93 in 43 overs (Shashank 4/32, S Venkatesh 3/14) lost to Shanti XI 97/2 in 14 overs; Adams XI vs Warangal Dist (Adams XI did not turn up); Vijayanand 369 in 85.5 overs (PS Ravi Teja 146, Sai Akshar 62, Chakravarthy 59; Krishnakanth 3/ 55, Vamshi Revanth 3/57) vs Noble cc 24/0 in 4 overs; Sec’bad Gymkhana 376/8 in 80 overs (A Sai Prachotan 91, Anish Chandra 62, Md Adil 63, Shashidhar Rao 50; Ritvik 3/90, Pradeep 3/35) vs CK Blues 37/0 in 10 overs; Vijaypuri Willowmen 326 in 80 overs (Ayaan Md Ahmed 173no, Md Ayub Khan 86; G Sai Vinay 4/31, Y Srujan Reddy 3/49) vs Karimnagar Dist 73/1 in 12 overs; Acrylic 225 in 75 overs (D Sankeerth 57, M Vasudeva Raju 51) vs Abhinav Colts 46/2 in 19.3 overs; Hyd Academy 660/8 in 90 overs (K Pranav 95, K Ashish 181, Sahil Prakash 112, G Gunavith 83, Zaheer Abbas 84no) vs Bharat; Hyd Panthers 111 in 46 overs (Gowtham Sai 5/21) lost to XI Master 112/1 in 15.3 overs; Saint Sai 163 in 39.1 overs (G Shiva Mani 53; P Danish 5/30, Chandu 3/34) bt Manikumar 137 in 55.5 overs (R Hanumu Nayak 3/16, Shaik Nafeez 4/35);

Group 2 PC: Day 2: International 566/5 in 90 overs bt Superstars 221 in 66.4 overs (Vasudev Sahu 108, Vasista Karthikeya 3/51);

Day-1: Azad CC 168 in 47.3 overs (Yashveer 5/47, Suraj 3/50) bt Victoria CC 172/4 in 38.4 overs (Bunny 66no); RJCC 345 in 83.4 overs (Anshul 96, Ashok 65, Hariyank 58, Srujith 51; Karthik 5/54) vs Eklavaya 34/0 in 6 overs; Hyd Patriots 181 in 48.3 overs (Sai Venkat Anurag 81; D Mahir 4/30) vs Rushiraj 50/5 in 15 overs; SN Group143 in 51.3 overs (Rasheed 4/30, Md Rehan 4/30) vs Anu CC 88/6 in 38 overs.

