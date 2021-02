Gunawith bowls Hyderabad Academy to big win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Gaddam Gunawith bagged 6/17 to bowl Hyderabad Cricket Academy to a big win over Shanti XI in the A2 two-day cricket league here on Friday.

Brief scores

Group 1 PB: CCOB 316 bt Crown 268/7 in 90 overs (PT Sai Krishna Murthy 65, Siddharth Jain 62no, Arham Kothari 54); HBCC 295 bt PKMCC 268 in 73.2 overs (S Raj Navaneeth 39, Aditya Singhal 94, K Harsha Vardhan 38, N Shashank Yadav 33); Ours 310 bt National 226 in 82.5 overs (G Karthik 42, Ram Pranav 91, D Manish 3/ 36 , Koushik 3/33); Team Speed 340 bt Elegant 187 in 66.5 overs (Shaik Abdul Razzaq 86 no, Rohan Prem 5/54); Venus Cybertech 147 lost to Rakesh XI 148/6 in 56.2 overs; Vijaypuri Willowmen 559 bt Hyd Panthers 173 in 49.5 overs (M Wilson 54, CB Suresh 56, MM Williams 4/45) Group 1 PA: Sri Shyam 145 in 63 overs lost to Deccan Wanderers 146/9 in 40.2 overs (Syed Haji 6/38)

Group 2 PB: Abhinav Colts 424 bt Bharath 289 in 67.1 overs (Preetham Reddy 35, Sai Revanth Rahul 102, Varun Tej 5/36, Harish Reddy 3/49); Hyd Cricket Academy 295 in 77.4 overs bt Shanti XI 182 in 54.2 overs (S Venkatesh 39, Prateek Raj 44, Gaddam Gunawith 6/17); Noble 551/8 bt Mayura 90/7 in 36.5 overs (Adeeb 53, Rahul Reddy 4/ 7); Vijayanand 360/9 bt Manikumar 91 in 35.5 overs (Charan 4/0); Secunderabad Gymkhana 285 bt Warangal Dist 213 in 49.2 overs (Banoth Kumar 115, Bandari Suresh 36, P Ravi 5/27)

Group 2 PC: Tirumala 182 lost to Swastik Union 183/3 in 61.5 overs (D Abhiram 54, R Alankrith 74); Sunshine CC 178 in 59.2 overs (Syed Ali 51, Vashist Karthikeya 5/41) lost to Interational Cc 182/1 in 39.4 overs (Vashist Karthikeya 69 no, Ankit Kumar 91 no)

