Two-day zonal agriculture meeting starts in Jagtial

Agriculture University Director Dr Raghurami Reddy along with Extension Director Dr Sudha Rani and others inaugurated the meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 07:48 PM

Jagtial: A two-day Zonal Research and Extension Advisory Council (REAC) meeting has started at Regional Agriculture Research Station, Polasa on Wednesday.

Assistant Director of Research, Dr G Srinivas explained in detail about the research done last year. Agriculture extension officers from 10 districts of north Telangana presented the problems in different crops and other issues.

On the occasion, agriculture scientists clarified the doubts raised by the farmers. About 250 farmers from various districts, scientists, agriculture officers, officials from allied sectors and others participated in the meeting.