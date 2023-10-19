Industries GM Srinivas caught taking bribe in Bhupalpally

Industries Department General Manager G Srinivas was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while he was taking a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from a vehicle owner on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:54 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Jayashankar Bhupalapally: Industries Department General Manager G Srinivas was caught red-handed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while he was taking a bribe of Rs. 15,000 from a vehicle owner on Thursday.

The complainant G Lacchiram of Mallampalli village in Mulugu district had purchased a truck for Rs 53 lakh last year and had applied for a subsidy from the District Industries Department. But GM Srinivas demanded a bribe of Rs. 1.10 lakh from Lacchiram to process his application. Lacchiram paid Rs. 50,000 to Srinivas and approached the ACB office in Warangal to file a complaint. On Thursday, Lacchiram went to Srinivas’ office to pay the remaining bribe of Rs. 60,000 when the ACB officials caught him red-handed while accepting the bribe. ACB, Warangal, DSP Sambaiah said that Srinivas will be produced in the ACB court in Hyderabad.