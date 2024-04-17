BJP to change Peddapalli MP candidate?

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 April 2024, 07:59 PM

Peddapalli: Is the BJP contemplating to change its candidate for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha constituency? The party had earlier announced the Peddapalli ticket to G Srinivas, who recently joined the BJP from the Congress party.

According to party sources, in the wake of opposition within the party against Srinivas and the slow moving campaign, the party is planning to change him. The BJP leadership is said to be considering replacing Srinivas with sitting MP B Venkatesh Netha, who recently joined the Congress. Venkatesh is said to be unhappy that the ticket was given to G Vamshi Krishna, son of MLA G Vivek with reports that he was planning to join the BJP and contest from the segment.

The BJP had announced the ticket to Srinivas within a few days of his joining the party and he had participated in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting in Jagtial. A senior BJP leader said that Srinivas, who contested as MP in Peddapalli segment on a BRS ticket in 2009, was not campaigning and had got admitted in a hospital citing fever.