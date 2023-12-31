| Two Die By Suicide In Sangareddy

According to Zaheerabad Police, Maha Devi (35) jumped into a well in BC Colony in a bid to end her life.

Sangareddy: Two persons, a man and a woman, died, allegedly by suicide, in separate incidents in the same village at Kashipur in Zaheerabad Mandal on Sunday.

According to Zaheerabad Police, Maha Devi (35) jumped into a well in BC Colony in a bid to end her life. Since Devi’s husband died recently, she was in depression.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man Narasimhulu died after jumping into a well in SC Colony. Separate cases have been registered.