Two die in a road accident in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:25 PM, Tue - 3 May 22

Karimnagar: Two youths died in a road accident that took place near Sadashivapalli of Manakondur mandal late on Monday night.

The incident occurred when a two wheeler vehicle wherein the deceased were traveling hit by an unknown vehicle near Sadashivapalli petrol bunk on Karimnagar-Warangal main road at around 11.30 pm.

The deceased were identified as Maddela Keertha (19) from Ambedkarnagar and Sheik Sameer from Godamgadda area of Karimnagar town.

According to police, the duo sustained serious injuries when an unknown vehicle hit their bike while they were proceeding towards Manakondur from Karimnagar. Local people shifted them to the district headquarters hospital where they breathed their last while undergoing treatment.