Two electrocuted to death in Mancherial

By | Published: 4:52 pm

Mancherial: Two persons were electrocuted when they accidentally came in contact with a live wire during construction of a house at Kannalabasti in Bellampalli town on Tuesday.

Bellampalli police said the deceased were Samundram (55), owner of the house and Konda Venkatesh (33), an unmarried daily wage earner.

Samudram and Venkatesh died on the spot when they came in contact with high tension power line over the house while they were trying to fix iron rods. The two were constructing a shed. Samudram’s family members tried to rescue him but in vain. He has wife and three daughters.

Policemen rushed to the spot and inquired into the incident. Based on a complaint filed by Samudram’s wife, a case was registered and investigations were taken up.

