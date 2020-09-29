Two end lives in separate incidents in Hyderabad

L Rajendar (45) a resident of Krishnagar in Gandhinagar police station limits hanged himself to death at his house

Hyderabad: Two persons ended their lives in separate cases in the city on Monday night. L Rajendar (45) a resident of Krishnagar in Gandhinagar police station limits hanged himself to death at his house on Monday night.

His family members told the police that Rajendar was suffering from health issues for last few years and was under treatment. He might have slipped into depression over his failing health condition and ended his life.

The police registered a case and are investigating.

In the other case, A Keshava Rao (40) a carpenter and resident of Saibabanagar under S.R Nagar police station limits hanged himself on Monday night.

According to the police, Keshava was without work for last few months due to the lockdown and was also having health issues. He slipped into depression and might have ended his life, the police added.

A case is booked by the police and investigation taken up.

