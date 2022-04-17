Two farmers drown in tank in Medak

Published: Updated On - 07:21 PM, Sun - 17 April 22

Medak: Two persons were drowned in a tank at Kallakal village in Manoharabad Mandal on Sunday.

The victims were Rushaboyina Keshavulu (36) and Yellampet Ravi (42) of Kallakal village. The victims along with their cattle reached Pothanna Kunta while grazing them when Ravi accidentally slipped into the tank. In a bid to save Ravi, Keshavulu also got into the water body. Since both of them did not know swimming, they disappeared into the water body within no time. The locals have fished out the bodies.

Manoharabad Police have registered a case.

