Two footpath dwellers murdered in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:44 AM, Wed - 21 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two footpath dwellers were found murdered at Mailardevpally in the city on Wednesday morning.

The victims whose identity is yet to be ascertained were asleep on the pavement at Durga Nagar Mailardevpally when some unknown persons reportedly threw boulders on them leading to their death. Both the persons died on the spot.

The locals who noticed the two bodies lying on the pavement in a pool of blood alerted the police who reached the spot.

The bodies were shifted to mortuary where they are preserved for autopsy.

The police registered a case .

Three days ago, another person was found murdered in a similar manner in Mailardevpally raising suspicion that the same person might have killed the two men on Tuesday night. The police are checking the footages of closed circuit cameras to identify the killer.