Hyderabad: Businessman ends life at Mailardevpally

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:36 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Hyderabad: A businessman died by suicide at his shop in Mailardevpally on Friday night, reportedly due to financial problems.

According to the police, Manish Kumar (24) a resident of Mailardevpally is a native of Bihar and runs a mobile phones store at Katedan. On Friday afternoon, he went to his shop and did not return home. Late in the night the family members went to his store and noticed the shutter was down unlocked.

“On lifting the shutter the family members found the body of Manish hanging to the ceiling. The family told us Manish slipped into depression over financial issues and might have ended his life over it,” said Mailardevpally police. A case is booked and investigation going on.