Saturday, Aug 27, 2022
Hyderabad: Youth stabbed to death at Mailardevpally

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 09:49 PM, Sat - 27 August 22
(Representational image) One dead in a fight between two youths who were attacked each other with sharp weapons at Mailardevpally on the city outskirts.

Hyderabad: Two youths attacked each other with sharp weapons, resulting in the death of one of them, at Mailardevpally on the city outskirts on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at Shastripuram area, when the two, identified as Mohammed Shabdar and Israel, both from the same neighbourhood, attacked each other over previous enmity.

Police said the two suffered serious injuries and were shifted to the hospital, where Shabdar died while undergoing treatment.

The Mailardevpally police are investigating.

