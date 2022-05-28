Two held for selling spurious cotton seeds in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:23 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Hyderabad: The Balanagar Special Operations Team along with Dundigal police and Agriculture department officials busted a spurious cotton seeds (BG-II) racket and caught two persons on Saturday. They seized seeds weighing 400 kg and a car, altogether worth Rs.16.2 lakh.

The arrested persons are M.Harish (36), from Karimnagar district and D.Hari (31), from Medchal, who sold spurious seeds to farmers in Telangana and neighbouring States. The absconding person is Alisha, a seed supplier from Nandyal in Andhra Pradesh.

Balanagar DCP G.Sundeep said Harish, who was aware of the profits in seeds business started selling spurious seeds and was earlier arrested by Telangana and Andhra Pradesh police in similar cases. After being released from the prison, he went to Nandyal, where met Alisha, through Mahesh, a seeds mediator.

“As cotton is one of the commercial cash crops that are planted extensively by the farmers during Kharif season, Harish along with his associates plotted to supply spurious cotton seeds and make easy money,” the DCP said.

With the help of Hari Prasad, Harish transported 400 kg BG-II cotton seeds from Nandiyal to Hyderabad via Dundigal with the intention to pack the loose cotton seeds into small packets and directly sell it to the farmers. Following a tip-off, the police team caught the vehicle carrying the load and nabbed the suspects.

