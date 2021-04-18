Two held in Hyderabad for selling duplicate cable wire

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force raided an electrical shop at Jambagh in Afzalgunj and arrested two persons on charges of selling duplicate cable wire and components here on Saturday. Police seized material worth Rs 4 lakh from them. The suspects procured duplicate cable wires, carton boxes and holograms of branded companies from New Delhi and sold it to customers here in the guise or original one, officials said. The arrested persons are Bharath Kumar Raj Purohith (31), the owner and his employee Sharavan Kumar Raj Purohith (19).

According to the police, Bharath started procuring duplicate cable wires, boxes, holograms and serial numbers of branded cables through his known sources from New Delhi and selling them to the customers in the market for higher prices. Following a tip-off, the police raided the shop and nabbed them. They were handed over to the Afzalgunj police for further action.

