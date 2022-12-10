Two Hyderabad school students to present papers at Impact Summit at UN

The 1M1B Activate Impact Summit gives an opportunity to young future leaders to meet and network with leaders from UN, large corporations and civil society etc.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:58 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Two Hyderabad school students will be presenting their impact projects at the 1M1B Activate Impact Summit that to be held at United Nations Headquarters, New York on December 14.

Anvitha Kollipara and Bhavana Kanate will present their projects Soledu, an initiative that informs underprivileged communities about solar power and its positive effects on society, and project Pink- an initiative to raise awareness about gender equality and harassment of women in public spaces, respectively.

The two city students were among 28 future leaders who worked on various projects focusing on sustainability, environment, and malnutrition for women and children, water-related issues, livelihood, education and healthcare, financial literacy, and more as part of the Future Leaders programme.

