Two including boy killed as tractor rams bike in Adilabad

Adilabad: In a tragic incident, two persons including a teenaged boy were killed on the spot when a tractor rammed their motorbike on the outskirts of Indervelli mandal centre on Thursday.

Indervelli Sub-Inspector N Nagnath said the deceased were identified as J Sachin (15), student and the son of Govind Rao from Vittalwada village in Mavala mandal and J Mahadev (27), a driver from Mannur village in Gudihathnoor mandal.

Sachin and Mahadev received fatal injuries when the tractor coming from the opposite direction at a junction, rammed the motorcycle resulting in instantaneous death for the two who were proceeding to Indervelli from Gudihathnoor. The tractor driver fled from the spot.

Based on a complaint lodged by the family of one of the victims, a case was registered, and investigations are under way. The bodies were shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad for post-mortem.

