Two injured as bikes collide in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured when two motorcycles collided at Kadthal here on Wednesday afternoon. The police said the mishap occurred when the driver of one of the bike in an attempt to overtake the other at a ‘U’ turn, crashed into the second one.

Both motorists lost control of the bikes and fell on the road and were injured. They were shifted to the nearby hospital. The Kadthal police are investigating.

