Two interstate burglars involved in 13 cases arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:32 PM, Sun - 31 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hayathnagar police arrested two members of an interstate gang of burglars who were involved in 13 cases reported in last few months.

The arrested persons are identified as Raghan Mandloi (25) and Makvada Anil (22), both from Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh. Five other gang members are absconding.

“The gang would move in the colonies disguised as bed sheet sellers and identify houses that are locked. On getting an opportunity, the gang members using iron rods break the lock and enter the house,” said the Rachakonda police. The gang was involved in 13 cases reported in Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar, Medipally and Meerpet police stations.

The gang leader Munna paid Rs. 10,000 to each gang member for participating in an offence and took care of their accommodation, food, liquor and other needs.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding persons.