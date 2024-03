Two jawans injured in IED blast at Naxal stronghold Dantewada

By IANS Published Date - 23 March 2024, 12:41 PM

Dantewada: Two jawans were injured in an IED (Improvised Explosive Device) blast in the Naxal stronghold of Dantewada, the superintendent of police in the district informed on Saturday.

The explosion took place in the Kirandul police station area during an anti-Naxal operation on Saturday, the Dantewada SP added. Further updates are awaited.