Kanker Naxal encounter: Huge quantities of arms and ammunition recovered

The charges were repeated by Chhattisgarh State Congress Chief Deepak Baij, who said that the government should make it clear that all 29 were naxals only, or that some villagers were also in the fatalities.

By ANI Published Date - 17 April 2024, 05:04 PM

Kanker: A day after an encounter broke out in Chhattisgarh‘s Kanker, the area was searched, and huge quantities of arms and ammunition were recovered.

Speaking on the anti-Naxal operation in Kanker, BSF DIG VM Bala said, “BSF came here to help police… This was a very good operation. Both our teams, DRG and BSF, have carried out the operation successfully.” He further stated that the injured BSF personnel is out of danger and is undergoing treatment in Raipur.

Meanwhile, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, who is also a Congress candidate in the Lok Sabha elections, was the first to raise doubts, claiming that there had been several fake encounters during the BJP regime in the state and that even innocent villagers were arrested on the grounds of being Naxals. Baghel said that the police had been threatening villagers as well. He claimed that during his tenure, several Naxals had been killed or had surrendered.

Earlier, IG Bastar P Sundarraj said that the autopsy of the bodies was on and that a large cache of arms and ammunition had been recovered from the Naxal cadre.

“Yesterday, an encounter broke out between security forces and Naxalites, which lasted for around 4 hours…Teams of DRG and BSF cordoned off the area and as a result, 29 CPI Maoist bodies were recovered, out of which 15 were female and 14 were male. Arms and ammunition were recovered in large quantities from the spot. The autopsy of the bodies of the Maoists is underway,” IG Sundarraj said.

The killing of 29 Naxals is one of the biggest counter-Naxal operations in recent times.