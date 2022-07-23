Two killed in building collapse in Warangal

Warangal: In a tragic incident, two persons have died and one more injured when an old house collapsed at Mandi Bazar under Inthezargunj police station limits in the wee hours of Saturday.

It is said that the incident had happened as the old building got weakened due to damages to the internal structure due to corrosion and other reasons due to rain on Friday and incessant rains five days ago. The deceased were Tipparapu Pydi (60) of Reballe village of Duggondi mandal, Md Firoze (22), son of Saleema. Pydi was working as the watchman for the building, while Firoze and Saleema were also staying there in a hut behind the old building.

Though Firoze had been living at Matedu village of Thorrur mandal in Mahabubabad district, he came to his mother’s place as his marriage alliance was finalized recently and the engagement is scheduled for Sunday. Injured Saleema was shifted to MGM Hospital by the police for treatment, and her condition is said to be out of danger.

After learning about the incident, local MLA Nannapuneni Narender visited the place and inquired about the incident with the locals. This old building was housing a bakery and a sweet house, and hundreds of people frequent the shops during the day time . Had it collapsed during the day time, the loss would have been very high, said a police officer.

Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar, and GWMC officials from the planning department visited the spot. However, it is not known whether the owners of the old building were served notices for demolition by the GWMC for its poor strength or not. Mayor Gundu Sudharani and GWMC commissioner P Pravinya were not available for comments.

