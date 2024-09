| Two Killed In Fatal Road Accident In Shadnagar Early Monday

The mishap occurred when the victims traveling in a bike crashed into a stationary truck on the road.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 9 September 2024, 12:11 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed on the spot in a ghastly road accident in Shadnagar, Rangareddy district in the early hours of Monday.

The duo, whose details are to be known suffered grievous bleeding injuries and died on the spot.

More details of the mishap are yet to be known.