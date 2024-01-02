Two killed in road accident at Mahabubabad

Tragedy struck a group of friends who were on their for a picnic, when two of them died on the spot and three others injured criticallly after their car rammed into a roadside tree on the outskirts of Mahabubabad

Published Date - 10:00 PM, Tue - 2 January 24

Mahabubabad: Tragedy struck a group of friends who were on their for a picnic, when two of them died on the spot and three others injured criticallly after their car rammed into a roadside tree on the outskirts of Mahabubabad town in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The deceased persons were identified as Guggilla Raviteja (29) and V Sairam (27) and the injured were Sairam, Saiteja and Laxman. All were residents of Warangal.

The five had planned to go to a picnic in Maredmilli village in Andhra Prades and had started in the car owned by Raviteja on Monday night. Sometime after midnight, their car rammed into the roadside tree leading to instant death of two. The injured were shifted to the Area Hospital in Mahabubabad and later to MGM hospital in Warangal. Investigation is on.