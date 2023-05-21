Two killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

LIC agent died after a lorry hit his motorcycle at Peerzadiguda at Medipally on Sunday morning

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A LIC agent died after a lorry hit his motorcycle at Peerzadiguda at Medipally on Sunday morning.

According to the police, Sai Kumar (25) was going on the motorcycle when a lorry hit the bike near Peerzadiguda Kaman. He fell from the bike and sustained injuries. He died on the spot. The police registered a case against the driver of the lorry and are investigating.

In another incident at Shamshabad, a woman K Yadamma (54) died after a lorry hit a bike she was pillion riding on Saturday evening.

According to the police, Yadamma, a resident of Shamshabad was going along with her son, Ravinder on a motorcycle. The victim was sitting pillion while her son was riding the bike. “At Ghashimiyaguda road stretch, a lorry hit the bike from behind. Yadamma came under the wheel of the lorry and died on the spot,” said Shamshabad police.

A case is booked against the driver of the lorry.