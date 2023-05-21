Hyderabad’s PVNR Marg gains more aesthetic hues, gets eight single stone carved deers

07:29 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Single stone carved deers are being placed at the beginning of PVNR Marg

Hyderabad: The exercise to beautify public places in Hyderabad continues with the latest spot gaining more aesthetic hues being the PVNR Marg.

Flaking the Hussain Sagar, the PVNR Marg stretch is getting adorned with eight aesthetically sculpted deer. Apart from rolling green lawns, the city’s popular hangout spot is dotted with amusement parks and children’s play areas with the water body forming a picturesque backdrop.

Now, the appeal of the place is set to get further enhanced with the installation of eight deer sculptures. These single stone carved deer stand eight feet in height and have been sculpted locally by Hariprasad and his team.

Sharing the information and pictures on Twitter, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar said the exact placing was being worked out by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

Arvind Kumar tweeted, “8 of such single stone carved deers (8′ tall) are being placed at the beginning of PVNR Marg (@ roundabout at the end of Khairatabad flyover towards BR Ambedkar statue) by @HMDA_Gov .. exact placing is being worked out They are done locally by Hariprasad & his team @KTRBRS.”