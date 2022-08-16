Two Maoist militia members arrested in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Tue - 16 August 22

Kothagudem: Two militia members of the banned CPI (Maoist) party were arrested in Cherla mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The militia members, Ravva Kosaiah and Sodi Mookaiah of Korakatpadu village were caught at Kudunur village in the mandal by Cherla police and CRPF 141 Bn ‘B’ Coy. Seven metres long cordex wire, Maoist banners and pamphlets were seized from their possession.

The duo along with some other militiamen were taking the material to Kudunur at the orders of Maoist leaders Azad, Aruna and Rajitha. Those accompanied the arrested men escaped, informed CI, B Ashok.

Kosaiah was serving as the militia member for the past three years while Mookaiah was serving for the past one year and was arrested earlier. No villager should cooperate with the Maoist party and take part in their illegal activities, the CI appealed to the people.