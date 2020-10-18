Two Maoists killed in encounter in Mangapet forest in Mulugu district

It may be added here that the Maoist had killed a fertiliser shop owner and TRS leader Maduri Bheemeshwar Rao at Alubaka village of the neighbouring Venkatapuram mandal in the district on October 10 throwing a challenge

Mulugu: Two Maoists have been killed in an encounter with the police in the forest area of the Narsimhasagar of Mangapet mandal in the district on Sunday. Combing operation by the police force is still going on in the forest area, according to the police officials. Confirming the incident, SP Sangram Singh G Patil said that they are awaiting the further details.

