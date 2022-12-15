Two men arrested on rape charges in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:38 PM, Thu - 15 December 22

Medak: The Toopran police arrested two persons on the charge of rape in Medak district on Thursday, after they confessed to have committed the crime. The accused were identified as Tadepally Venkateshwar Rao alias Babu Rao (48) and Tadepally Naresh (21) of Masaipet.

Though the incident has happened last Friday, it came to light on Wednesday when the victim along with her husband approached the police. Babu Rao was a mason and the victim worked with him.

According to Superintendent of Police Rohini Priyadarshini, both Babu Rao and Naresh went to the victim’s residence on December 9 where they forcibly entered her house when she was with her husband and two children. The victim in her statement said that they made her husband unconscious by spraying some powder on him and took her to a mango orchard where she was raped.