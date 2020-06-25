Two men commit suicide in separate incidents in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:38 pm

Hyderabad: A 22 year-old man hanged himself to death at his house in Saifabad on Wednesday.

According to the police, M Raju, 22, a native of Karnataka, was staying at CIB quarters under Saifabad police station limits. On Wednesday evening, the man was found hanging to the ceiling fan in the house by his neighbours. The police are trying to ascertain the reasons. A case under Section 174 of CrPC was booked and investigation taken up by the police.

Financial Issues:

In another case, K Sridhar, of Gowlipura in Chatrinaka police station area ended his life reportedly due to financial issues.

According the police, the man worked at a private firm and was facing financial issues. On Wednesday he hanged himself in the house and ended his life.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .