Two migrant labourers from Bihar drown in check dam in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:22 PM, Sun - 29 May 22

Siddipet: Two migrant labourers, who were working in a local company were drowned in a check dam at Nacharam in Wargal Mandal on Sunday evening. The victims were Om Prakash and (27) and Surendar (28). According to locals, the two labourers from Bihar went deep into the check swimming but could not swim back. The divers have fished out the body of Suresh and the efforts are on to retrieve the body of Om Prakash. The Wargal Police have registered a case.