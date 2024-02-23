Two new helicopters hired for Andhra CM YS Jagan

The government earlier approved the proposal of the Andhra Pradesh Aviation Corporation Limited (APACL) to procure two twin-engine helicopters on rental basis to meet the flying commitments of the Chief Minister and other VVIPs.

By PTI Updated On - 23 February 2024, 01:46 PM

Vijayawada: The government of Andhra Pradesh has hired two new twin-engine helicopters as part of the enhanced security of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

One helicopter each will be stationed at Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam. The chief minister is currently using BELL 412 VT-MRV, dating back to 2010.

The government earlier approved the proposal of the Andhra Pradesh Aviation Corporation Limited (APACL) to procure two twin-engine helicopters on rental basis to meet the flying commitments of the Chief Minister and other VVIPs.

Also Read KRMB rushes its team to NSP as AP threats to stall maintenance works

According to Andhra Pradesh gazette, the DGP, Intelligence had stated in his letter dated September 15, 2022 that the Chief Minister is in Z+ category and is facing specific threat from Left wing extremist, terrorist, fundamentalist elements and general threat from organised criminal gangs and anti-social elements and felt that the security arrangements of the Chief Minister need to be handled sensitively.

Considering the increased usage of aircraft in various tour programmes, long distance covered and safety requirements of the CM, it suggested replacing the current aircraft with a new/alternative aircraft of better airworthiness. Subsequently, APACL proposed to procure two twin engine helicopters less than two years old.

Accordingly, an e-tender notification was issued and technical and financial bids were invited in August last year. Global Vectra Helicopters, Thumby Aviation Pvt Ltd and Rajas Aerosports and Adventures Pvt. Ltd had placed their bids.

The government approved the bid of Global Vectra Helicopters which quoted Rs 1.91 crore per month as charges, apart from ground handling charges, accommodation charges for pilots in star hotels, logistics charges for pilots, fuel transportation charges, crew medicals and ATC charges.