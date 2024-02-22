KRMB rushes its team to NSP as AP threats to stall maintenance works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 February 2024, 10:16 PM

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Thursday rushed a team of officials to the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam as Andhra Pradesh had threatened to stall the maintenance works on the project by Telangana.

Telangana was entrusted with maintenance works on the project as the dam and some of its utilities were under its operational control till November 29, 2023. The dam was placed under the protection and surveillance of the CRPF from December 30 as AP forcibly occupied 13 of the 26 crest gates along with the head-regulators.

Telangana had spent nearly Rs.100 crore so far this year on the maintenance works which should be completed before the onset of monsoon. Important works such as replacement of gates of regulators are in progress. Some new gates have to be erected in place of the old ones. Works on railing for movement of the cranes are also due. The KRMB team led by a superintending engineer took stock of the progress of works including those on the AP part of the dam. The team also had discussions with the officials of both the sides.

The CRPF deployed on the dam site was also asked to the cooperate with the agencies implementing the maintenance works as they are time bound and could not be delayed further. The KRMB team will continue discussions with both States on Friday also. As per the understanding between the two states at the time of bifurcation of AP, NSP was placed under the control of Telangana while Srisailam project was handed over to Andhra Pradesh. While AP continued to enjoy total control of the Srisailam project including the Pothireddypadu head regulator, the Ministry of Jal Shakti wrested away NSP from Telangana and placed it under the KRMB.