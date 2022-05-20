Two of family electrocuted in Rajanna-Sircilla

Published Date - 09:52 AM, Fri - 20 May 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Two persons of a family were electrocuted in Yerragadda thanda of Veernapalli mandal on Friday wee hours.

The deceased were identified as Banothu Leela (37) and her brother in law Banothu Ravi (35).

According to villagers, the haystack of the deceased family caught fire as a live electric wire passing through the area fell on it at around 12.30 am.

Alerted over the incident, the deceased persond tried to douse the flames by pouring water. Unfortunately, they came into contact with live electric wire in a process and died on the spot.

Enraged over the incident, villagers and relatives of the deceased staged dharna at Veernapalli substation along with the bodies on Friday morning, alleging that the incident occurred due to negligence of electricity officials. They demanded that the government do justice to the kin of the deceased.

