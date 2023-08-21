Viral pic: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma enjoy lunch date in Barbados

Virat and Anushka could be seen enjoying their lunch date at the cafe.

By ANI Published Date - 04:29 PM, Mon - 21 August 23

Bridgetown: Celebrity couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma popularly known as ‘Virushka’ are among the most loved couples.

Recently Virat shared an adorable picture from their vacation in Barbados, in which he could be seen posing outside a cafe along with his wife Anushka. The duo could be seen donning casual outfits.

Now, another picture from their Barbados trip has surfaced on social media.

In the picture, Virat and Anushka could be seen enjoying their lunch date at the cafe. Anushka could be seen flaunting her cute smile in the picture, while Virat also flashed a smile.

In the snap, Anushka us seen donning a long blue shirt with white slip-ons and matching sunglasses. Virat, on the other hand, wore a blue T-shirt and printed white shorts, and accessorized his look with a green cap.

The two married in an intimate ceremony in Italy after dating for a few years. They were blessed with a daughter Vamika in January 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Virat’s great form serves as a sign of good things to come for Men in Blue, who, along with Virat, will look to go all out against their opponents during the Asia Cup from August 30 onwards in Pakistan-Sri Lanka and then the coveted ICC Cricket World Cup at home from October 5 onwards.

Speaking of Anushka, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film ‘Chakda Xpress’ which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.