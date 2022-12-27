Two persons die in road accident in Sircilla district

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:49 AM, Tue - 27 December 22

Rajanna-Sircilla: Two persons died and two others injured in a road accident that took place in the outskirts of Mudapalli of Chandurthi mandal in Sircilla district on Monday night.

The incident occurred when a car and lorry moving in opposite directions hit each other. Two persons Mahesh and Kishore travelling in the car died on the spot while two other sustained injuries.

According to police, natives of Chandurthi mandal, the victims were moving towards Vemulawada town in a car. Meanwhile, a lorry was coming from the opposite direction. Both the vehicles rammed into each other near Mudapalli.