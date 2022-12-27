| Stopped From Using Mobile 10 Year Old Ends Life In Up

Stopped from using mobile, 10-year-old ends life in UP

By IANS Published Date - 09:58 AM, Tue - 27 December 22

Representational image.

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old boy allegedly died by suicide in Lucknow after his mother took away the phone and did not let him play online games.

The incident took place in Chitwapur in the Hussainganj area on Monday late evening.

On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and started an investigation.

According to the family, the boy had stopped going to school in the past few days. He used to stay at home and play games on the phone. The family tried to stop him several times.

On Monday as well, the boy’s mother scolded him and took away the phone. After that, the boy sent his sister out of the room and closed the door. After some time, when the family asked him to open the door and he did not reply, they broke open the door and found him hanging.

DCP central zone, Aparna Rajat, said, “The mother has not given any statement till now. Further investigation is underway.”