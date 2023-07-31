Two persons involved in killing gangster Amarnath Singh arrested

By PTI Published Date - 06:59 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Representational Image

Jamshedpur: Two persons, allegedly involved in the killing of gangster Amarnath Singh (40) on July 28, were arrested with arms and ammunition, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar on Monday said the arrests were made near Deoghar village following a tip-off that two criminals wanted in Singh’s murder case were fleeing on a Kolkata-bound bus.

A police team headed by Officer-in-Charge of MGM police station Raju launched a vehicle checking drive near Deoghar village on National Highway 33 on Sunday night.

The team intercepted a Kolkata-bound bus and apprehended the two criminals, the SP said, adding that on interrogation they confessed their involvement in the killing of Singh.

Police seized a country-made pistol and two live cartridges from their possession, Vijay Shankar said. A case has been arrested under relevant sections of Arms act against the two accused identified as Deepak Chaudhary alias Teka and Abhisekh Singh alias Bittu.

Both the arrested persons having criminal antecedents were forwarded to judicial custody. On July 28th night, unidentified assailants in disguise of Kanwariyas shot dead gangster Amarnath Singh at Basukinath in Dumka district.

Singh, a resident of Mango locality in Jamshedpur, along with family members had gone to famous famous Basukinath temple to offer their obeisance in the holy Hindu month of Shravan when the assailants in disguise of Kanwariyas opened fire from point blank range.