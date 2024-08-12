Two persons killed in road accident in Siddipet

Mamindla Naveen (20) and Vamshi (19), residents of Machenpally in Doulthabad mandal, were going towards Gajwel from Machenpally when the DCM going in the opposite direction hit them.
Siddipet: Two persons died after a DCM van hit a motorbike at Vaddepally in Raipole mandal on Monday.
They died on the spot.
The locals said the rash and negligent driving of the DCM driver resulted in the mishap.
Raipole police registered a case. The bodies were taken to the government hospital in Gajwel for postmortem.