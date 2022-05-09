Two persons killed on the spot as two bikes collide in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:29 PM, Mon - 9 May 22

Representational image

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: In a freak road mishap, two persons were killed on the spot and another sustained serious injuries when two motor-bikes collided at a cross road near Bendara village in Wankidi mandal on Monday. Wankidi Sub-Inspector D Ramesh said that the victims were Marsakola Shankar (28) from Ginnedhari village in Tiryani mandal and Banka Raju (40) of Wankidi mandal centre. The injured person was Shankar’s relative Marsakola Suman (24) a resident of Kannepalli village in Tiryani mandal.

Shankar and Raju received fatal injuries when the two motorbikes dashed against each other, resulting in instantaneous death for the two. Suman, a pillion rider of a two-wheeler driven by Shankar, had minor injuries. He was admitted to a hospital in Mancherial where his condition is stated to be stable. The incident occurred on Asifabad-Nagpur national high-way.

Shankar and Suman visited their relatives at Veldi village in Wankidi mandal on Sunday. They were returning to Tiryani where their families had worshipped a deity in the morning. Rash and over speed of Raju is suspected to be the cause of the mishap. Manohar Rao, father of Shankar, lodged a complaint with police. A case was registered against Raju. Investigations were taken up.

In the meantime, Sudati Sandhya (41), a homemaker and wife of Damodar Rao from Veerlapalli village in Peddapalli district died on the spot and three others received minor injuries when a car in which they were travelling hit a tree on the outskirts of Tharlapadu village in Khanapur mandal in Nirmal district. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Nirmal. They were returning home after visiting Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devi temple in Basar at the time of the mishap.