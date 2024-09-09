Two sarees each to SHG women every year, says CM Revanth Reddy

The govt has decided to give orders to manufacture 1.3 crore sarees to weavers every year, CM Revanth Reddy said after launching the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 September 2024, 05:24 PM

File photo of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the State government would distribute two sarees each to the 63 lakh Self Help Groups members annually and directed the officials to come up with good designs and quality sarees.

Accordingly, the government has decided to give the orders to manufacture 1.3 crore sarees to weavers every year, he said after launching the Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IIHT) here on Monday.

The government had decided to name the newly established IIHT after freedom fighter and Telangana ideologue Konda Laxman Bapuji. Instructions were issued to officials to issue orders to this effect. He also instructed officials to prepare an action plan for the conduct of elections to Co-operative Societies (Samakya Sanghalu).

Stating that the State government had released Rs.290 crore arrears payable to weavers, he said handloom loans worth Rs.30 crore secured by weavers would also be waived.

In the past, Telangana students had to go Odisha and Andhra Pradesh to pursue studies in the IIHT. An appeal was made to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Minister Piyush Goyal to set up IIHT in Telangana and they responded positively, he said, adding that the Skill University was already launched to impart skill training to students in the State. Necessary steps would be taken to set up the IIHT campus in the Skill University next year, he added.