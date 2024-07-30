| Two Sentenced To 20 Years In Jail For Smuggling Ganja In Mahabubad

They were found to be transporting the ganja in a tractor when Sub-Inspector Bhandru Naik and his team were conducting a vehicle check under the limits of Dornakal police station.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 06:18 PM

Mahabubabad: A court here on Tuesday sentenced two persons to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh each after convicting them in a ganja smuggling case registered three years ago.

Mahabubabad district sessions court principal judge P Chandrashekhara Prasad pronounced the verdict sentencing Banoth Kiran Kumar alias Kishan from Thanda Darmaram and Badavath Surya of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, who were booked for smuggling ganja weighing 300 kilograms and worth.Rs 30 lakh in 2021. They were found to be transporting the ganja in a tractor when Sub-Inspector Bhandru Naik and his team were conducting a vehicle check under the limits of Dornakal police station.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kekan commended police officials and court duty officials for securing conviction.