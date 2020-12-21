Two sloth bears fall into well in Karimnagar, rescue efforts on

The well owner Kathua Devendar Yadav was in for a shock when he heard the growls emanating from his well and found the two bears in it.

By | Published: 12:30 pm 12:31 pm

Karimnagar: Forest officials are planning to use honey-laced ladders to lure two sloth bears to climb onto them, in a bid to rescue the wild animals, which fell into an agricultural well in Bommanahalli village.

The well owner Kathua Devendar Yadav was in for a shock when he heard the growls emanating from his well and found the two bears in it. He called in the forest department officials who mounted a rescue operation on Monday morning. Apparently, the bears slipped into the well on Sunday night.

Movement in bears is a common occurrence in this part of the district as there are many hilliocks in the area. With active mining of granite taking place in the nearby areas, bears move into other areas and there have many sightings of bears in the surrounding villages.Forest officials who rushed to the village mulled over various possibilities of rescuing them and zeroed in on a solution.

They plan to use nets and honey-laced ladders to lure the bears out. Their logic is that since bears love honey, they would climb onto the ladder and come out. Nets would also be used to lift them out of the well, they said. Tying of bananas to the ladder was also being considered as bears love bananas, it is being said. Rescue efforts are on and we will keep you posted of the developments. Keep watching this space for more updates.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .