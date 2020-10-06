Two students from Bellampalli excel in JEE securing seats in IIT

Despite weak financial background, the two students put up outstanding performance in academics and entrance examinations.

Mancherial: Two students from the Centre of Excellence (CoE), Bellampalli, have excelled in the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 results of which were declared on Monday.

Inala Saidulu, principal of the institution, said that Naitham Rajesh achieved 924th rank while Gandarla Siddharth secured 1,492nd rank. Given their ranks, the students will secure seats in Indian Institution of Technology (IIT), he said, adding that 11 students qualified for appearing in JEE (Advanced) held on September 27, by faring well in the Mains examination.

Rajesh is a native of Nagaram, a remote village in Vemanapalli mandal of Mancherial district. His parents Shankar and Anasurya are agriculture labourers. Siddharth hails from Gangapur, also an interior village in Chintalamanepalli mandal of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Despite weak financial background, the two students put up outstanding performance in academics and entrance examinations and are now poised to make an entry into premier engineering institutions of the country.

Saidulu stated that Dr RS Praveen Kumar, secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society TSWREIS, congratulated both Rajesh and Siddharth for shining in the entrance test when he spoke to them over the phone. The rankers brought recognition to the district and their parents by excelling in the examination, he added.

The TSWREIS Adilabad Regional Coordinating Officer Tulasidas, ARC K Maheshwar Rao, Parents Committee President Durgam Mohan and secretary Tungapindi Srinivas, Vice principal of the CEO V Pramod Kumar, teachers Srirama Varma, Mitta Ramesh, Chanda Laxminarayana, Ashok, Ravinder, Mukteshwar, Kota Raj Kumar, Ponna Srinivas and many others congratulated the students.

