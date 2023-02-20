Telangana: Two teenagers drown in Godavari at Bhadrachalam

The youths, who escaped unharmed, told the police about the incident after nightfall on Sunday and hence search operation for the missing boys could not be launched immediately.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:22 PM, Mon - 20 February 23

Representational image

Kothagudem: The bodies of two teenagers, Vasu (17) and Akbar (16), who went swimming in river Godavari and went missing on Sunday, were found on Monday.

Six youths from Ashok Nagar, Kotha Colony, AMC Colony, MP Colony and Jagadish Colony in Bhadrachalam town went swimming in the river on Sunday evening at an area between Bhadrachalam and Yetapaka village of AP.

Two were washed away in the river while four escaped.

Police constables Koti and Odela led by the town CI Nagaraju Reddy and SI Madhu Prasad entered into the waters and recovered the dead bodies. With the death of the youths a pall of gloom descended on the town.