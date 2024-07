| Two Telugu Students Drown At Millaa Millaa Falls In Australia

The victims, Chaitanya Mupparaju from Bapatla district and Surya Teja Bobba from Prakasam district, were both in their twenties and pursuing higher studies in Australia.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 09:12 AM

Hyderabad: Two students from Andhra Pradesh tragically drowned while swimming at Millaa Millaa Falls near Cairns in Queensland, Australia.

